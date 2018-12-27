Salt water in wells to be addressed by new Three Rivers council

The council of the newly amalgamated Three Rivers community in eastern P.E.I. will meet with residents of Cardigan who have a problem with salt water seeping into their wells.

A study commissioned by the former Cardigan council last summer found the problem was affecting 10 TO 15 houses, and offered possible solutions costing up to $2 million.

"With amalgamation happening over the last couple of years I don't think the residents have felt heard," said Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"There was an interim council they've been waiting for an opportunity to bring it forward to the new council. So that's come forward just in the last few weeks."

MacAulay said the new council needs to learn more about the problem and then figure out who is responsible for dealing with it.

The CAO for the for Village of Cardigan believed some kind of municipal water system would have to be installed in the affected neighbourhood.

