Woman, child dead in eastern P.E.I. highway accident

Two people died in a head-on collision in eastern P.E.I. Sunday afternoon.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said the accident, between a sedan and an SUV, happened at about 3 p.m. on Route 4 in Cardigan.

"A female and a child in the sedan were found to be deceased at the scene," said Butler.

"The occupant in the other vehicle does have serious injuries."

The driver of the SUV, the lone occupant of that vehicle, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Relations are still being contacted, and no further information on the woman and child is currently being released.

There was a witness to the accident, said Butler, and the investigation is continuing.

Route 4 was closed for the investigation of the accident until about midnight.

It was an unusually deadly weekend for vehicle accidents on P.E.I.

In the early morning hours on Sunday a 28-year-old man died when his ATV rolled over near Tignish.

On Saturday a motorcycle driver died in Summerside in a collision with a car.

Investigations are continuing in both of those incidents.