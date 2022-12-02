Cardigan fire department budget 'pretty well shot'

A rural fire department in eastern P.E.I. has just about run out of money, and the chief isn't sure what will happen if it does.

With the month of December still remaining in its financial year, Cardigan fire department Chief Tony Van den Broek said there is not much left in the department's $110,000 budget.

"Our budget as of November 30th is pretty well shot," Van den Broek told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"We still have a month to go through. After all our bills are paid and that, we'll be down to around $3,000."

Van den Broek, like many Islanders, has been dealing with the increase in the price of fuel, and the department has also received a lot more alarm calls.

"At this point already, over last year, we're up by 40 per cent," he said.

"Normally we run between 30, 35 calls a year and this year, in October alone, we had 13 calls."

Even false alarms expensive

Some of those are false alarms, but even false alarms can take a bite out of the budget given the increase in the price of diesel.

At this point last year diesel cost about $1.50 per litre. The diesel price fell Friday morning, but it is still more than $2.60. At that price, driving four fire trucks out to check out a false alarm can lead to a shock at the pumps on the way back to the fire station.

"We top them up every time we come back from a call and just on that one short call, with our four trucks, that one bill for fuel alone was $400," said Van den Broek.

"It doesn't take long using those trucks to run through $100 worth of fuel this day and age."

The department will be applying to the local Three Rivers municipality for more funding. Van den Broek doesn't know what the department will do if that funding isn't granted.

"This is a whole new ball game for us. We've never been in this situation before," he said.

"We still need to provide the service so we still have to go when we get the calls. I guess we'll have to figure that one out if we have to cross that bridge."

Van den Broek says the Cardigan fire department has seen a 40 per cent increase in the number of calls they're receiving. (Cardigan Fire Department/Facebook)

In addition to fuel the department has to pay for other maintenance on the fire trucks as well as on the fire hall. Firefighter training is also a significant expense.

There are two levels of fire training, delivered at a cost of more than $2,600 per firefighter. In addition there is medical first responder training.

It would make a big difference to the department budget, said Van den Broek, if the provincial government provided training costs.

In an email to CBC News, the province said it already does provide some support for the fire school — a $39,000 per year operating grant.

The province also recently committed to covering the cost of medical first responder training for all volunteer firefighters in 2023.