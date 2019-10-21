Lawrence MacAulay takes early lead in Cardigan

There are only five of 90 polls reporting, but Lawrence MacAulay is already leading in Cardigan by hundreds of votes.

MacAulay holds a bare majority of all votes cast against four contenders. He has 1,307 votes to Conservative Wayne Phelan's 796.

MacAulay first became an MP by defeating Pat Binns — who later went on to become premier of P.E.I. for more than a decade — to become a member of Parliament. That was also more than a decade ago.

The Berlin Wall was still standing. It was 1988.

The Island sent four Liberals to Ottawa that year. It was the beginning of a 31-year Liberal domination at the federal level on P.E.I. There has only been one none-Liberal MP since, Conservative Gail Shea from 2008 to 2015.

MacAulay won almost two thirds of the votes in Cardigan in 2015. If he falls, it could be a sign of the end of the Liberal's Island reign.

MacAulay is facing four contenders in the federal election. Conservative Wayne Phelan, the Green Party's Glen Beaton, Lynne Thiele of the NDP and Christene Squires of the Christian Heritage Party.

The first poll, reporting about half an hour after polls closed, show MacAulay with a significant lead. He had 473 votes compared to Phelan with 313.

Supporters are gathering in different areas around the eastern P.E.I. riding to watch the results come in.

MacAulay will watch the results at his home in Midgell, and head to his campaign headquarters at Pooles Corner when a winner is announced.

Phelan will also watch from his home, in Stratford, and later join supporters at Kaylee Hall in Montague.

Beaton will be at the Lucky Bean in Montague. In the event of a win he will move to the P.E.I. Brewing Company. Otherwise, he will travel to congratulate the winner.

Thiele will be watching from home in Stratford with supporters.

Coverage of the federal election begins on CBC-TV at 7:30 p.m. AT and on radio at 8 p.m. AT.

