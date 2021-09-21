Thanking supporters just after CBC News projected he would win again in the Charlottetown riding, Sean Casey said he really wanted to beat Conservative Doug Currie.

"I expected it to be hard and it was," said Casey.

This is Casey's fourth win in Charlottetown, seeing him earn a little under half of the vote in a five-party race.

Currie, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who changed parties earlier this year when he announced he was seeking the federal Conservative nomination, won about 30 per cent of the vote.

Currie spoke to supporters after the results came in Monday night, thanking his team for their commitment and support.

"When there's a winner, there's also a loser," he said.

"In this business there's just things we realize that are out of our control that we have to accept. The voters have had their say and I respect their decision. The electoral outcome is not what we worked for, but the greater commitment that I have for Charlottetown is that the future remains as strong as the day I started on this journey."

Casey takes riding for 3rd time

The Charlottetown riding is unusual on P.E.I. because it has had three different parties place second in the last three elections. The same party has always come out on top, though.

Liberal supporters watch results coming in at Sean Casey's campaign headquarters in Charlottetown. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The Liberals have carried the riding and its predecessor, Hillsborough, since 1988. In the last three elections, the banner has been carried by Sean Casey.

Conservative candidate Doug Currie thanked his supporters Monday night. (CBC)

Casey won by six percentage points over the Conservatives in his first election, back in 2011.

The two elections that followed left him with more comfortable margins: a 33-point win over the NDP in 2015 and a 21-point victory over the Greens in 2019.

New Democrat candidate Margaret Andrade was running neck with the Green Party's Darcie Lanthier for third place late Monday night, with Andrade holding 12 per cent of the counted votes and Lanthier at 11 per cent.

People's Party of Canada candidate Scott MacPhee was a distant fifth with about two per cent of the vote.

The Liberals hold all four ridings on P.E.I., and have dominated the Island's federal politics since 1988, with Liberal candidates losing just twice in the four ridings over the course of 10 elections, to Conservative Gail Shea in Egmont in 2008 and 2011.