P.E.I. will introduce new fuel charge, but escapes federal carbon tax

Ottawa says it won't be implementing its federal carbon tax in Prince Edward Island — but the province says it is being required to implement a new fuel charge of four cents per litre.

The P.E.I. government is already pledging to offset that charge by decreasing the provincial excise tax on gasoline by three cents per litre.

The province says it's not allowed to fully offset the new charge by decreasing other taxes, but that it will find some way to return the extra one cent per litre to Islanders.

Not on home heating fuels

It wasn't immediately clear when the fuel charge would take effect on P.E.I., but the federal government's carbon tax on fuels is set to kick in April 1, 2019.

On Tuesday the prime minister announced Ottawa would impose its federal carbon tax on four provinces — New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

A spokesperson for the P.E.I. government said its fuel charge would only be applied to transportation fuels, not home-heating fuels like furnace oil and propane.

The province said it has signed a two-year agreement with the federal government, with the charge increasing in the second year.

At that point, the province said it would further reduce provincial excise tax, while continuing to return all proceeds to Islanders.

