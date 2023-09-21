Islanders need more support, time on carbon tax rebates, say P.E.I. MPs

Two P.E.I. MPs are getting behind a Liberal Atlantic MP caucus proposal for an increased Climate Action Incentive Payment for rural Canadians.

Atlantic MPs got together to discuss the payments during meetings of the full Liberal caucus in London, Ont., this week.

"There's a significant degree of frustration around the cost of living generally," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.

"The misinformation that's coming from [Conservative Leader] Pierre Poilievre has a lot of people whipped up and believing that the price on pollution is a significant element in the affordability problem."

Islanders need more time to get heat pumps installed, say Casey and Morrissey. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

But Casey went on to say that rural Canadians may be underpaid by the Climate Action Incentive, which delivers $240 every three months to a family of four on P.E.I.

That payment includes a bonus of about 10 per cent for living in a rural area.

Both Casey and Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey said that premium isn't enough.

Casey and Morrissey argue that given the lack of transportation options outside of cities, rural residents need more of a bonus.

"This is a rural issue across the country, and I'm confident that our government is listening," said Morrissey.

"This is a new program — it's one that we just rolled out — and now we're always prepared to pivot when inequities are identified."

In addition, the MPs would like to see a break in the carbon charges applied to heating oil, to allow more time for people to make the transition to other forms of heating.