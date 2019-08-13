Bystanders rescue man when car goes off wharf

Some people on the waterfront in Summerside, P.E.I., sprang into action Tuesday morning when a car went off a wharf.

Summerside police Sgt. Jason Blacquiere said the call came in about 10:50 a.m.

"We believe there was a medical emergency that took place with the driver of the vehicle," said Blacquiere.

Police, Island EMS, the fire department and the coast guard rushed to Holman's Wharf. When they got there members of the public were already in the water, helping a 62-year-old Prince County man out of the car.

They brought him to shore, where he was treated by paramedics from Island EMS, and then transported to Prince County Hospital, said Blacquiere.

"Luckily those people, those civilians, were in the area. If it hadn't have been for them it might not have gone as well as it did," he said.

Blacquiere noted it is a busy area, with people fishing, a water park, and restaurants.

The man was in stable condition when he was sent to hospital, Blacquiere said.

The car was recovered from the water by a crane in mid-afternoon.

More P.E.I. news