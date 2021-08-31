Family, friends help Island man get to cancer treatments after car stolen

Charlottetown police are investigating a car theft over the weekend that has left a city resident stranded in a serious way.

The car was taken Saturday, while the man was driving his grandkids around. But that car was doing an even more important job during the week — getting the man to his cancer treatments.

It was around 6 p.m. when Mike Chaisson, 57, and his grandchildren were about to leave their great-grandmother's house on Weymouth Street in Charlottetown.

"I noticed my keys were gone," Chaisson said.

Instant panic set in, and then irrationality because so many things go through your mind. — Mike Chaisson

After checking his pockets and the area he was sitting, Chaisson went outside to see if they'd fallen beside his vehicle.

"My car was gone," Chaisson said.

"Instant panic set in, and then irrationality because so many things go through your mind, like, 'What do I do? Who do I call?' That sort of thing."

Chaisson believes he may have accidentally dropped his car keys on the sidewalk, and a thief seized the opportunity.

His grandson's car seat was in the back. So was an important folder containing cancer treatment information that Chaisson's doctors had given him.

"That's really what I want back. I want that folder. Because that's my life as of the last four weeks," Chaisson said.

Thefts on the rise

Charlottetown police are investigating this theft, as well as another car theft in the city earlier this month. They also say there has been a rash of car thefts over the past two weeks, as well as break-ins and thefts from backyard sheds.

Police said they've made one arrest — a 31-year-old man — in connection with one of the shed break-ins.

Sgt. Craig Eveleigh says the RCMP are encouraging people to lock up their valuables, especially if they're in a shed or vehicle. (Brian Higgins/CBC )

In Cornwall, Queens District RCMP are looking into a case of vandalism after somebody smashed a car window Saturday night.

They're advising people to take precautions if they can, said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"We just encourage the public to lock up their valuables, especially if they're in a shed or vehicle or something like that," he said.

"And if at all possible, leave a light on outside that can light up the area."

Keeping up hope

Chaisson was lucky to get a lift to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital from a family member Tuesday for his daily radiation treatment.

He's now dependent on friends and family for rides to hospital. Chaisson has seven more radiation sessions to go, and rides lined up for the rest of the week.

He said he's not expecting to get his car back, but hasn't given up hope, either.