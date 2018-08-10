Charlottetown man charged after car left on sand dune

A 30-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with two summary offences related to a car found on a sand dune last month.

RCMP responded to a complaint related to the abandoned vehicle on July 26. The man could also face $450 in fines.

The driver did not own the vehicle, but the owner and another person were also in it at the time.

The man has been charged with operating a vehicle on a sand dune without a permit and driving without a license.

'Be mindful of environmentally sensitive areas'

Sgt. Chris Gunn of Kings District RCMP says the investigation is now closed.

"The RCMP would like to remind members of the public to be mindful of environmentally sensitive areas and when we visit our beaches, park in designated areas and have our vehicle stay off the sand dunes," Gunn said.

No details are being released about how or why the group drove onto the dune and left the car there.

