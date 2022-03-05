4 injured in single-car crash in Margate
Four people are in hospital following a car rollover that caused a power outage in Margate, P.E.I.
Vehicle strikes power pole, leading to outage for some residents
Four people are in the hospital after a car rolled over early Saturday in Margate, P.E.I.
Prince District RCMP said the driver of a vehicle occupied by three adults and a teenager appears to have lost control of the car on Route 6.
The car then left the roadway and struck a power pole, which led to a power outage for some area residents.
RCMP say they responded to a report of the rollover along with the Kensington Fire Department and Island EMS at 3:50 a.m. Police say the four people taken to hospital are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The power has since been restored.
