RCMP investigating after car with family inside struck by ice

Another car has been damaged when struck by ice flying from another vehicle.

An Island man, his wife and two young children were in the car at the time of the incident on Sunday at the Hillsborough Bridge, said Const. Jamie Parsons, with RCMP's Stratford Detachment.

The ice broke the windshield, but no one was injured.

"Hundreds of little pieces of glass inside the car went on top of the occupants in the car," Parsons said. "Luckily, someone wasn't really hurt or a piece of that glass didn't go in somebody's eye."

Please make sure your vehicles are free of ice & snow. We passed a white cube van/moving truck on the Hillsborough Bridge today and a piece of ice flew off and smashed the windshield. Thankfully the kids were ok! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/NjW6LNCdNm">pic.twitter.com/NjW6LNCdNm</a> —@JADalziel

Police were told the ice originated from a white cube van.

"You got to think that cars are going 90-70 kilometres per hour. It's a scary situation when a piece of ice slides off your car at that speed and flies into another car," Parsons said.

"I see it on a daily basis, especially after a fresh snowfall."

He is urging people to take the extra few minutes to ensure that vehicles are safe before driving anywhere.

Parsons noted that people who don't clear their cars properly can be fined about $150.

