Car striking her home leaves Charlottetown woman 'in shock'

A Charlottetown woman is feeling fortunate there was no one at home when a car rammed into her house on Sunday.

"I came home right after it happened," said Patricia Bourque.

"It was about suppertime. I pulled in my driveway and there was people standing in my yard, and at first I honestly thought people were looking at the Christmas decorations, but it turned out there was this big gaping hole on the side of my house."

The neighbour across the road from her home near the Charlottetown Airport apparently had mechanical issues with their car, said Bourque. When they backed out of their driveway, the car just kept going until it struck the house.

So....how's your day going? Grateful nobody was hurt, I wasn't home when it happened. Mini vacation for a couple of days at a hotel until I'm allowed back in. Gratitude for the army of people came to my rescue & all the Angel's watching over me🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/mOnhLNIAIl">pic.twitter.com/mOnhLNIAIl</a> —@TrishaBourque

The vehicle broke through the wall, scattering debris onto the floor of a bedroom.

"There's no clean area in the bedroom. It's just completely covered with gyproc dust. The books were blown straight across the room," said Bourque.

There's no clean area in the bedroom. It's just completely covered with gyproc dust. The books were blown straight across the room. — Patricia Bourque

"It's just a big hole."

The car hit the corner, close enough to the electrical mast that Maritime Electric turned off the power until repairs can be made. Bourque stayed in a hotel Monday night.

Patricia Bourque, shown in a file photo, says she is worried about structural damage to her home. (CBC)

"I'm still in shock of all the damage that was done," she said. "I don't know how fast that car went but it did a lot of damage and I'm just grateful nobody was hurt."

The damage is still being assessed. Because the car hit a corner of the building, Bourque is concerned about structural damage.

She doesn't know how long she will have to be out of the house, but she hopes to get back in soon in order to enjoy a quiet Christmas time at home.