Car goes 'right up in flames' in A&W parking lot

A car became engulfed in flames in the parking lot of the A&W in Charlottetown Friday afternoon.

Thick black smoke swelled across the parking lot before firefighters arrived about 2:30 p.m.

One witness, Paul Vanwie, was inside the restaurant when he saw smoke billowing out of the car.

"It just went right up in flames — exploded, you know," he said.

The restaurant was evacuated, he said, and people moved their cars from the parking lot.

Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan said there were no injuries and the vehicle is a total loss.

The driver of the vehicle was inside the restaurant when the fire started and Bryan said he has classified the fire as accidental.

