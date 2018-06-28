Charlottetown car fire put out quickly

The sun had been up less than an hour when a car caught fire in Charlottetown Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to a blaze on Royalty Road at about 6:15 a.m.

Charlottetown fire inspector Kent Mitchell said it only took a minute or two to put it out, thanks in part to the driver's quick response.

"He was driving it and he smelled some smoke coming from the car. Then he noticed flames coming from around the engine bonnet, so he pulled over and called 911."

Crews determined the fire started in the engine compartment and was accidental. No one was hurt.

