Car catches fire in Charlottetown

A vehicle caught fire near the drop-off area at Value Village in Charlottetown on Tuesday just before noon.

The call came in to the Charlottetown Fire Department at about 11:54 a.m.

Fire inspector Kent Mitchell said the vehicle was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

'Smoke coming from the vehicle'

The driver tried to put out the flames, but couldn't, Mitchell said.

"He noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and pulled over at this parking lot. He located a couple of extinguishers."

The fire was extinguished within minutes, Mitchell said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes, says Mitchell. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Cause under investigation

"Once water gets rolling onto a fire, it's pretty quick."

There was a loud popping sound, but Mitchell said there was no danger to bystanders — it was metal in the car reacting to being extinguished, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More P.E.I. news