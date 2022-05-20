2 dead following single-vehicle crash on P.E.I.

A 39-year-old man from Pleasant Grove and a 44-year-old man from Stratford, have died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I.

On May 19 at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Queens District RCMP, the North Shore Fire Department and Island EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision on Route 220 in Pleasant Grove, in central P.E.I.

In a news release, RCMP said the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and collided with a tree.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine both individuals' exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the P.E.I. Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Route 220 was closed during a short period and was re-opened to traffic later that evening.