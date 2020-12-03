Charlottetown's Capital Drive expected to reopen to through traffic Thursday

Charlottetown is expecting work on stormwater culverts on Capital Drive in Charlottetown will be completed Thursday.

The work closed the busy road between North River Road and the Maypoint roundabout. That section of Capital Drive connects Charlottetown to Cornwall and other communities to the west.

Traffic had to take a detour.

The project, which started about a month ago, replaced twin stormwater culverts under the road.

Guardrails and fencing were installed Wednesday, city officials said. Lane marking will be done Thursday, and the road should be open in the afternoon or evening.

The budget for the project was $1.3 million.

