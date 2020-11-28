Capital Drive construction — and detour — soon coming to an end

The end is in sight for thousands of Islanders who have had to adjust their daily commute to and from Charlottetown because of the Capital Drive construction project.

The project, which began in early November, was expected to take up to five weeks to complete.

Traffic has been detoured, causing congestion in residential areas such as Lewis Point.

The closure was needed to replace twin stormwater culverts under Capital Drive.

Scott Adams, the city's manager of public works, estimates up to 25,000 vehicles would normally travel along Capital Drive every day.

The detour has been in place since Nov. 3. (Shane Ross/CBC)

He said if everything continues to go well, it should reopen to traffic by the end of next week.

"We've been very fortunate this year, the weather has been excellent for this time of year," he said.

"So Monday we're looking at concrete curb going in and then, the following two to three days, asphalt. So we're hoping by the end of next week, Capital Drive will be reopened to through traffic."

