2 on P.E.I. sick from contaminated cantaloupe

Two Islanders are among dozens of people across Canada and many more in the United States made ill by cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded a previous recall on Friday, adding Rudy brand to a recall of Malichita brand cantaloupes.

As of Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada recorded 63 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella linked to the cantaloupes. Most of those have been in Quebec, but there have been two on P.E.I.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized, and one person died.

The Malichita cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov 14, and Rudy between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

According to information posted by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of illnesses in Canada peaked during the week of Oct. 29, with just one reported last week.

The recall also includes some pre-cut pineapples, honeydew melons and watermelons that were processed alongside Malichita cantaloupes.

The cantaloupes were also sold in the United States.

On Friday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 99 cases in 32 states with 45 people hospitalized. In Minnesota two people died.