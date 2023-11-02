Canteloupes recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Following testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, canteloupes under the Malichita brand name have been recalled.

CFIA testing uncovered a risk of salmonella contamination.

The canteloupes are known to have been sold in P.E.I., Nova Scotia, and Quebec. It is possible they were also distributed in other provinces. They were on grocery store shelves from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the fruit.

If you have Malichita canteloupe in your home it should not be eaten. Throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.

Salmonella can be dangerous for some, including young children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.