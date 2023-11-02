Cantaloupes recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

After testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, cantaloupes sold under the Malichita brand name in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Quebec have been recalled.

The testing uncovered a risk of salmonella contamination.

The cantaloupes are known to have been sold in P.E.I., N.S. and Quebec, but it is possible they were also distributed in other provinces. They were on grocery store shelves from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the fruit.

If you have a Malichita cantaloupe in your home, it should not be eaten. Throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.

Exposure to salmonella can be dangerous for some, including young children, pregnant women and the elderly. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.