Access road to park at Canoe Cove padlocked over insurance issue

A popular beach-side park on PEI's south shore is currently closed to the public.

Lloyd E. Inman Memorial Park at Canoe Cove is shut down because of what the municipality says is a temporary insurance problem.

The gate across the access road has been padlocked since Aug. 26. A cardboard sign taped to the steel gate reads "Park closed indefinitely due to insurance liability."

The popular beach is about a two-minute walk past the padlocked gate, but the municipal park right next to it, with its washrooms, picnic facilities and parking lot, is currently off limits.

The park is run by the local municipality, West River.

The outgoing chief administrative officer told CBC News the municipality's insurance policy expired, and the insurance company declined to renew it. The municipality is currently in the process of finding new insurance for the property and expects to have the insurance problem sorted out soon.

West River is new municipality

The park and adjoining beach attract large crowds in summer months. At low tide, Canoe Cove's wide, flat beach with warm, shallow wading pools is typical of Prince Edward Island's south shore.

The popular beach at Canoe Cove is a short walk beyond the padlocked gate. The temporary closure places the Lloyd E. Inman Memorial Park access road, parking lot and washroom facilities off limits. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

On Tuesday, just a trickle of traffic was coming by, with most people turning around at the locked gate.

Tuesday also marked the official first day of the newly amalgamated Rural Municipality of West River. It comprises the communities of West River, Afton, Meadowbank, Bonshaw, and New Haven-Riverdale.

