'It would wreck a car': Évangéline residents say bumpy road becoming a safety issue

Eighty-year-old Melvin Gallant has dodged the potholes, mud and bumpy ice on Cannontown Road for much of his life — and he's finally fed up.

He's among the 200 or so people who've signed a petition asking the province to pave the approximately three-kilometre stretch of road between Abram-Village and St. Timothée.

"We approached all the people around and they were really supportive. They said, you gotta do it. Let's go."

Gallant said Cannontown Road has been a problem for as long as he can remember, but it has become almost impassable in the last two or three years, especially after a rainy period.

"It would wreck a car, it was so bad," he said.

Karine Gallant, director of the Évangéline Community School Board, said she's concerned that emergency services like fire trucks and ambulances won't be able to reach people in trouble one of these days.

"It sometimes becomes a risk," she said. "They can't come through, and it can really cause serious considerations for someone in need."

The Cannontown Road connects St. Timothée with Abram-Village in western P.E.I.. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada)

Gilles Arsenault, the MLA for the district, said he's been using the Cannontown Road for 50 years and is well aware of the issue.

"At the same time we have to realize there are many different roads on Prince Edward Island that need attention," he said. "I'm aware of the situation and we're going to be working on improving that Cannontown Road."

Cannontown Road roughness has residents calling for change Duration 1:52 People living near the Cannontown Road in P.E.I.'s Evangeline Region have started a petition to get the road paved. Transportation Minister Ernie Hudson has told Radio-Canada he anticipates there will be improvements 'in the area' this year.

Arsenault said the road is often used as a shortcut, and there are other ways to get from one place to another. That said, he acknowledged, "every minute counts in an emergency situation."

He said he has spoken with Transportation Minister Ernie Hudson about the state of Cannontown Road and other roads in the area.

The stretch of Cannontown Road runs between Abram-Village and St. Timothée in southwestern P.E.I. (Google Maps)

In an email statement to Radio-Canada, Hudson noted that the Transportation Department maintains about 4,000 kilometres of P.E.I. roads and highways.

"Every year the department prioritizes road repairs and paving projects based on traffic counts, pavement condition and spring pavement breakup," he said. "While the department is still considering the priorities for the year, I anticipate that there will be improvements in the area."

Melvin Gallant said he hopes those improvements happen soon.

"Really, we want it paved. That is the goal."