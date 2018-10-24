Pot smoking not allowed at UPEI, Holland College

Even though cannabis is now legal, pot smokers will not be lighting up at UPEI or Holland College.

Both institutions have updated their smoke-free campus policies to prohibit use of cannabis.

No one can smoke it anywhere on the grounds, that includes on-campus dormitories and residences.

Use of cannabis for medical purposes is permitted, but only in edible form, not smoked.

The Board of Governors at the University of Prince Edward Island approved the updated Smoke-Free Campus Policy at a meeting on Oct. 4. The university also updated the wording of its Alcohol and Drug Policy to reflect the new legal status of cannabis.

At Holland College, public display of cannabis is also prohibited.

