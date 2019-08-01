Who is smoking up? P.E.I. Cannabis wants to know about use

The Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation has rolled out an anonymous online survey asking Islanders about their marijuana use.

Islanders over the age of 16 are being asked to take part in the survey.

The survey will ask participants about their current use of marijuana and their knowledge of "lower-risk cannabis use," a release from the provincial government said.

The survey results will help the Chief Public Health Office monitor the impact of marijuana legalization and guide health and public safety programs and services, the release said.

The survey is open until Sept. 16 and finishing it gives participants a chance to enter prize draws for an iPad or Confederation Bridge pass.

