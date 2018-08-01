What do you know about cannabis? P.E.I. government wants to know

The P.E.I. government wants to better understand what Islanders know about cannabis use, and about their attitudes toward it.

The Health Department launched an online survey Wednesday that any Island resident aged 16 or older, whether they have used cannabis or not, can take. It is designed to give the government a better idea of use and knowledge of the drug in advance of legalization on Oct. 17.

"This is just a way of determining a base knowledge so we can look at what programs we have," said Health Minister Robert Mitchell.

"We want to understand where people are today with it. Get a really clear picture moving forward, because we're 80 days away, and make any adjustments that we need to."

People who complete the survey will be entered in weekly prize draws. Prizes include an iPad and a Confederation Bridge pass.

Survey open throughout August

The survey is anonymous, with your answers not connected to the information provided for the prize draw.

Mitchell said about 2,000 people complete a similar annual survey about alcohol, and government is hoping for a similar number on this survey.

The survey will be available for the month of August. Like the alcohol survey, the plan is to repeat the marijuana survey annually in order to keep track of how knowledge and attitudes change.

