Cannabis won't be on the shelves at P.E.I. pot stores, says P.E.I. LCC

When P.E.I.'s four cannabis stores open their doors after legalization, cannabis will not be displayed on shelves, nor will customers be able to touch the product before purchasing.

Consumers can make their decision by either consulting a store clerk to find the right strain based on their preferences, or they can use a tablet that shows everything available, said Zach Currie of the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission.

Can't 'touch the physical product'

When people first enter the stores, though, there will be a small lobby where a receptionist IDs people, ensuring no one under 19 gets through to the retail section. Currie referred to it as a "person trap."

"Customers won't be able to actually touch the physical product. They'll come in and they'll have the option to go through a bit of a consultative retail experience with one of our highly trained cannabis store clerks."

The tablets are a way to browse everything in stock.

Sniff jars

"They'll be able to explore products in that regard, the different attributes, match a specific product to a particular occasion, something they may be doing that evening," Currie said.

Cannabis won't be stored out in the open, says Zach Currie of the liquor commission. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

In lieu of being able to touch the products, Currie said there will be a "multi-sensory experience" with a sniff jar.

"Through that, our supplier partners will be able to put a piece of dry [cannabis] within that little mechanism. Folks will be able to see via a magnification lens or smell it via a pivoting apparatus on the sniff jar."

Menu of strains

There will be signs with the store's menu, availability and prices, Currie said, and a point-of-service terminal to complete your purchase. The cannabis is stored in display cases.

"That's where folks would be able to have the information they need to make a final decision and get the product they want," Currie said.

"We feel it's our duty to uphold our regulatory obligations and align ourselves with the promotional restrictions that the federal Cannabis Act has established."

'Modern customer experience'

"But we also feel it's necessary to facilitate a really progressive, modern customer experience, much like you see in any retail environment."

The stores still have to work out how security will be handled and how many people will be allowed inside at a time.

There will be about 50 retail staff spread among the four P.E.I. stores.

