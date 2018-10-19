No privacy concerns with ID scanners at P.E.I. Cannabis stores, says government

The P.E.I. government is defending its use of ID scanners at its new cannabis retail stores, insisting they're not being used to collect private information from customers and are an important tool to flag fake IDs.

The use of the scanners is a point of concern for some Islanders.

"I don't fully understand the reasoning for IDing every single individual and for collecting information," said Kara MacRae after stopping by the new P.E.I. Cannabis store in Charlottetown on Wednesday.

Inside the main door, a staff member was scanning the identification cards of every person that walked inside.

"I just would really like to know what it is being used for," said MacRae.

Concern over the unknown

Valid photo identification cards must be verified by a staff member at every P.E.I. Cannabis location to ensure that no one under the age of 19 enters the store. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Other people have also raised issues with the practices of scanning identification cards.

P.E.I. Information and Privacy Commissioner Karen Rose confirmed to CBC in an emailed statement that her office will inquire with the Liquor Control Commission about the scanners and the information they gather.

The Liquor Control Commission is the provincial body that oversees the new P.E.I. Cannabis Corporation.

Rose said the commission had received information from a member of the public "concerned about the collection of personal information by the recently opened cannabis outlets."

Rose said she will ask the liquor commission what personal information is being collected by these outlets, and their authority for collecting such information.

She will also inquire "about their compliance with the FOIPP Act, including the security measures which are in place to protect personal information."

There are three government-run cannabis retail stores on Prince Edward Island. A fourth will open up later this year in O'Leary. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation said ensuring customer privacy is major part of its mandate.

"Our core pillar of our customer service piece is ensuring customer confidentiality, so we don't retain any data," said Zach Currie, director of cannabis operations.

"Those ID scanners are not connected to any sort of internet. They are not connected to our Wi-Fi. They are essentially a standalone device that our folks use."

Those ID scanners are not connected to any sort of internet…. They are essentially a stand alone device that our folks use. - Zach Currie

Currie said the scanner is an industry standard used in other jurisdictions to validate a wide variety of national and international identification cards.

The practice of confirming valid ID cards for everyone, even people who appear to be much older than the legal age for purchasing cannabis, will continue as well.

"We remain committed to, perhaps overdoing it in some certain circumstances, to ensure that we are thought of as a retailer very, very focused on social responsibility, public safety and upholding our regulatory obligations toward not serving minors."

More P.E.I. news

With files from Steve Bruce