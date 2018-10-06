Public safety 'cornerstone' of P.E.I. Cannabis staff training

The staff of P.E.I. Cannabis stores have completed their training in advance of cannabis legalization in Canada on Oct. 17.

Zach Currie, director of cannabis operations with P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation, said serving responsibly was a big part of that training.

"It's just one of those areas, as a retailer focused on social responsibility and public safety, that we knew that we could never go overboard with, so that was certainly a strong cornerstone of the training," he said.

"Our core objective will be an educational objective experience that's rooted, deeply rooted, in fact- and evidence-based elements of cannabis."

Three weeks of educational and occupational staff training ended on Friday.

P.E.I. Cannabis will be ready with three of its four retail locations on Oct. 17, in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague. The fourth, in O'Leary, is expected to be open before the end of the year.

With files from John Robertson