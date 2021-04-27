$30K worth of cannabis edibles seized by Charlottetown police

A two-month investigation by the Charlottetown police street crime unit resulted in the seizure of more than $30,000 worth of illicit cannabis products, according to a news release Tuesday.

Police also seized two replica firearms and cash.

The investigation included undercover purchases over a six week period. Police placed orders from a website, the news release said.

Two suspects were arrested during an undercover purchase in Charlottetown and a simultaneous search was conducted at a residence in Queens County.

Two men, aged 24 and 47, and a 57-year-old female, all from Queens County, have been charged under the Cannabis Act for the distribution of illicit cannabis.

Police said a large portion of the deliveries made by the suspects were in Charlottetown.

Cannabis products seized included edibles, buds and shatter, according to the news release.

No court date has yet been set.

