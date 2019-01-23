Cannabis sales top $3.5M on P.E.I. in first 11 weeks

Sales at P.E.I.'s retail cannabis stores topped $3.5 million in the first 11 weeks since opening last October.

P.E.I. Cannabis released its first quarter sales on Wednesday for the period of Oct. 17 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Only three of the province's four retail outlets were open during that period. The store in O'Leary is scheduled to open on Friday.

Total sales of $3,509,913 were in line with P.E.I. Cannabis's budget, which was developed using estimates prepared by the federal government and Statistics Canada, according to a news release.

Despite the supply constraints felt across the country, P.E.I. Cannabis was able to maintain supply and avoid store closures and widespread product shortages that other jurisdictions have experienced since cannabis became legalized in Canada, the release said.

More P.E.I. news