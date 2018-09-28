P.E.I. Cannabis putting 'final touches' on preparations for legalization

Cannabis sales infrastructure on P.E.I. will be mostly ready for the drug's legalization on Oct. 17.

Three of the four stores are expected to open at 9 a.m. on that Wednesday, with the store in O'Leary expected to open in November.

"Gone through recruitment and now in the midst of training our staff," said Zach Currie, the director of cannabis operations with P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation (PEICMC).

"Right now, we are putting our final touches on our policies and procedures framework, putting the final touches on our stores ... working with all of our stakeholder groups to ensure that we are going to be open on October 17 and be fully prepared to serve Islanders in a responsible fashion."

The online and retail stores are expected to have cannabis flower, cannabis oil, and cannabis accessories available for sale on Oct. 17. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

The online cannabis sales website is also expected to open at the same time as the retail stores on Oct. 17.

Currie said they have invested heavily so that the online infrastructure can meet the public demand.

PEICMC expects to have several options available to consumers including dried flower, cannabis oil, gel capsules and pre-rolled joints.

Seeds and seedlings will also be sold through the online and retail stores.

In a written statement to the CBC, RCMP said they will be treating Oct. 17 the same as every other day.

They will continue to investigate and lay charges against impaired drivers.

Police agencies across P.E.I. will have access to officers specially trained to detect drug-impaired drivers using the Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.

A rendering of what the lobby area will look like in P.E.I. cannabis stores. (P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation)

Currie said a lot of people have been interested and engaged in the company's sales channels.

They are putting in measures to welcome customers to the new locations but ask that people be understanding with the staff.

"We are very excited to join them on this social, cultural change and all of the fun things that legalization is anticipated to bring, but to be patient with us as we work through those challenges ourselves."

