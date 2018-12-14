O'Leary cannabis store expected to open in January

The P.E.I. Cannabis retail store in O'Leary is expected to be open for business in January, more than two months after the other three stores in the province began taking customers.

The O'Leary store has experienced unexpected challenges with construction delaying its opening, said Zach Currie of P.E.I. Cannabis.

"We fully appreciate that the holiday season is fast approaching and so we are very respectful of any family commitments stakeholders may have," Currie said in an email to CBC.

"We are very confident that by January 2019 we will have a fully operational P.E.I. Cannabis outlet in O'Leary."

Cannabis stores in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague opened on Oct. 17. O'Leary staff will continue to work at the Summerside store until the O'Leary outlet is ready, Currie said.

