Cannabis sales on P.E.I. have begun
3 retail stores open at 9 a.m.
Clayton Tierney was the first in line when the Cannabis P.E.I. store opened in Charlottetown Wednesday morning.
Tierney said he arrived at 6 a.m. but since no one was lined up, he returned an hour later.
"I wanted to be the first in line. I wanted to be the first guy to buy a legal gram."
But an expired drivers license meant he wasn't allowed to enter the store and make the first purchase.
'Tired of breaking the law'
Despite that, Tierney says it's a big deal.
Tierney said a conviction in 1974 for possession, while a big thing at the time, didn't stop him from continuing to smoke marijuana.
But he says likes the idea of buying legally, adding it will all come down to the price on whether he continues to shop at the store.
"If it's cheaper online, I'll buy it online or I'll grow my own."
1st customer
Robert MacNeill was the person to make the first official purchase and said everything went smoothly.
The P.E.I. Cannabis website went live at midnight Wednesday, marking the end of cannabis prohibition on the Island.
Islanders can order cannabis online for delivery to their home by Purolator, which will require proof-of-age verification and a signature to complete the delivery.
Zach Currie, P.E.I.'s director of cannabis management, confirmed there was activity on the website after it went live at midnight, a positive sign, he added.
"We're hopeful that we're expecting a lot of engagement, some excitement and a good presence in our stores as we open our doors and show Islanders the great work the teams been working on over the last year."
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Islanders are able to walk into three locations in the province — in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague — and buy cannabis in person.
Time off work
Prior to the opening, there was a lineup outside the Charlottetown store, with some arriving at 7 a.m. It grew to about 100 people by the time the store opened at 9 a.m.
Wednesday morning, customers reported spending about 90 minutes from the time they lined up to leaving the store with their purchases.
Tierney said he was surprised the lineup wasn't longer but added there is still a stigma associated with marijuana use.
"I was trying to get one of the first purchases here in Charlottetown but it seems someone beat me to it."
Retail store hours will match liquor store hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
A retail store in O'Leary is still under construction.
With files from Steve Bruce
