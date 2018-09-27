Schools host information session about cannabis

With legalization less than a month away, a number of Charlottetown schools put together an information session Wednesday on cannabis.

Charlottetown Const. Tim Keizer, the police liaison officer at Colonel Gray High School, said parents who attended wanted to know when to start talking to their kids about pot, what are the signs they're under the influence, and how to talk to them about cannabis.

Keizer said the message with older high school students is different because they can drive.

"There is a very different view on young persons perception of getting in a vehicle with somebody who's under the influence of marijuana as opposed to someone who's under the influence of alcohol," he said on CBC News: Compass.

More information sessions are planned around the province before legalization comes into effect Oct. 17.

"We're trying to get out in front of it prior to the legislation," Keizer said.

With files from CBC News: Compass