Some still not getting cannabis-impaired driving message, say RCMP

Some drivers still don't understand the dangers of driving while impaired by cannabis, say RCMP on P.E.I.

Const. Kim Dudley said she has had personal encounters with drivers who still don't get it, in particular younger people.

"They've been impaired by cannabis and I've asked them would you drink a couple of beer and drive and they say absolutely not," said Dudley.

"They feel it's OK to have a joint and drive. Some young people, I'm not saying all, but some young people don't realize the dangers of driving while impaired by cannabis."

Most RCMP officers on the Island have been trained to do road side tests when they suspect impairment, and also to detect impaired drivers by the way they are handling their vehicles.

She said the smell of the smoke is just one thing officers look for when they conduct roadside tests, and she doesn't believe officers will have any difficulty detecting impaired drivers who are using edibles as they come onto the legal market.

