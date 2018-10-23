Waiting more than 2 days for a cannabis delivery? This could be why

P.E.I. Cannabis is experiencing problems with its online order system, which is causing delays in deliveries according to an email statement sent to CBC.

The agency says the problem stems from address verification, and if customers have provided an address that is not in the Canada Post address service directory, shipments can't be made.

P.E.I. Cannabis says it has also received some orders to P.O. Boxes which will not be processed.

"Although we recognize this may be inconvenient, it's is something we take very seriously to ensure packages are not being delivered in a way that is misaligned with our objectives surrounding public safety and upholding the age of majority," the statement said.

The issue is affecting about 10 per cent of customers making online orders, P.E.I. Cannabis said, and has resulted in deliveries taking up to five business days rather than the "typical" one or two.

