Not your grandmother's recipe? Cannabis cookies hit P.E.I. shelves

There is a new location to get baked goods on the Island — cannabis cookies are now being sold at P.E.I. Cannabis retailers.

"We're very excited about it," said Colin MacDonald, brand and communications manager for P.E.I. Cannabis. "It is an addition to our current portfolio of edibles which have been available in our stores for two years now."

Edibles such as gummies, mints and chocolates were already being sold at the store, but the first supply of baked goods only hit the shelves earlier this week. People have been quick to sink their teeth in.

"The uptake has been quite good so far this week," MacDonald said.

The cookies come in chocolate and vanilla flavours. Both varieties contain 10 milligrams of THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

Made by the same Ontario company, the cookies are the only baked goods being sold by P.E.I. Cannabis. But MacDonald said he is interested in adding more.

The cookies contain 10 milligrams of THC. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The products have a six-month shelf life and don't need to be stored in the fridge. But MacDonald said they need to be stored carefully at home just like any other cannabis product.

"When you are storing any kind of cannabis product including edibles, and including baked cookies, it is critical that they are stored securely and out of the reach of children and pets," MacDonald said.