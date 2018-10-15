What it will look like when you buy cannabis in-store and online on P.E.I.

From Wednesday on, cannabis will be legal across Canada and this is how the purchasing process will go down on P.E.I.

Cannabis will be available to order online or to purchase in-store at locations in Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague.

Because of delays in construction, the O'Leary store isn't expected to be open until sometime in November.

Only those 19 and over will be allowed to enter the store, and there will be security on-site to ID people coming in.

One of the most important things to remember while you're in the store is that no photos or videos will be allowed.

"We do have a very very strong commitment. It's a pillar of ours to maintain customer confidentiality. Folks will not be able to take video or audio or pictures within the store to protect that," said Zach Currie, the director of cannabis operations for P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation.

"We've certainly heard … stigma could continue to perpetuate itself beyond October 17th, which I feel as though is fairly reasonable to expect, given the newness of this whole shift."

Once inside, there will be tablets available to surf through what products you may like.

There will even be sniffing jars available for you to pick up and get a whiff of the product before you buy it.

There will be all sorts of product to choose from.

And after searching for what you want exactly, just jot it down, take it over to the counter and a clerk will get you exactly what you want.

In the online store you'll be able to add items to your cart, go to the checkout page and pay with a credit card.

But you won't be able to purchase more than the legal limit and although you'll be asked to verify your age on the store website, you'll have to prove your age again when it's delivered.

Purolator, the delivery provider, has a proof-of-age verification process and they will also require an adult signature upon delivery.

Here's a sneak peek at what the website will look like from Wednesday onward.

