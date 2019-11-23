Cannabis workshop helps businesses navigate new wave of products

Businesses and entrepreneurs from across Atlantic Canada have completed the first part of a cannabis product development workshop in Charlottetown.

Members of the Island's food and bioscience community are running the four-day event.

Participants learn about regulation, marketing, product development and financing for the next wave of cannabis products such as edibles, which will be legal in mid-December.

Kent Thompson, director of finance for Food Island Partnership, said the workshops help connect companies with the right people to develop cannabis products.

Other organizations involved include Canada's Smartest Kitchen, BioFoodTech and the National Research Council.

"We work with people that are in food innovation," Thompson said. "So if there's something that they need that we would help navigate them to those places and help them through the process."

The workshop continues Dec. 5-6.

