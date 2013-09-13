Candidates announced for Lennox Island First Nation election

The list of candidates has been released for the Lennox Island First Nation band council election.

The P.E.I. Mi'kmaw community of just over 700 eligible voters chooses its band council every three years.

Four challengers are running against incumbent Chief Matilda Ramjattan.

The candidates running against Ramjattan are Robert Augustine, Darlene Bernard, Stephen Bernard and Darcy Sark.

There will be eight people running for the two on-reserve councillor positions and four for the single off-reserve councillor spot.

Advance voting will take place in Charlottetown on June 1 at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown.

The election is set to take place on Lennox Island at the John J. Sark Memorial school gym on June 8.

More P.E.I. news