CBC News ·

In May, Jimmy Lefebvre set out to walk from Grande Prairie, Alta., to his father's gravesite in Palmer Road, P.E.I., to honour his father's fight with cancer and raise funds.

His mother, wife and three youngest children are travelling with him, camping along the way in a large motorhome.

"Today is day 108," Lefebvre told Island Morning's Matt Rainnie Monday, as he neared Woodstock, N.B., on his way to P.E.I.

"Feeling pretty good," he added. "Got things kinda dialed in now as far as sleep and nutrition."

'A real precious gift'

After Lefebvre's father Simon died from lung cancer in 2016, he decided he wanted to do something to raise funds and awareness.

Lefebvre began his walk across Canada in Alberta in May. (The Lefebvre Foundation/Facebook)

"After that I got thinking about what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it," he said.

"It spurred me on to do a lot more things and realize life is a real precious gift."

He began planning the cross-Canada walk last fall and in May he set out to walk from Alberta to P.E.I. to reach his dad's gravesite on what would have been his birthday.

"The whole reason for the walk itself was just trying to help people realize we used to live healthier lives," Lefebvre explained. "To inspire people to get up off the couch and get moving and get active.

"I just finished walking across Canada — there should be no reason why anybody can't get up and go for a walk for five or 10 minutes," he said.

'Chance to see dad again'

Lefebvre created "The L Foundation" to raise awareness and funds — so far it has raised more than $30,000.

'Brings the family a little closer together for sure,' says Lefebvre. Here his family poses with a statue of Terry Fox in Ottawa. (The Lefebvre Foundation/Facebook)

The family hopes to use the money to donate to cancer research, education and prevention programs.

Lefebvre covers an average of about 46 kilometres per day, he said, and has stopped for only a couple of rest days. He'll occasionally take a break, but the journey doesn't come to a halt — one of his family members will walk in his place.

"It's interesting having six people loaded up in a motorhome together," he said. "Brings the family a little closer together for sure."

The walk is planned to end at Simon Lefebre's grave at the Immaculate Conception Church on Palmer Road, P.E.I., on Aug. 31 which would have been his 72nd birthday.

"It's going to be an emotional day but a positive day," his son said. "A chance to see dad again for a little while."

Lefebvre didn't let the bugs bother him as he kept positive in June. (The Lefebvre Foundation/Facebook)

