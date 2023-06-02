Islanders sick with cancer shouldn't have to worry about their jobs, say Greens

P.E.I. needs to put better job protection in place for Islanders undergoing cancer treatments, says Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

During question period Thursday, Bevan-Baker questioned Health Minister Mark McLane on a number of recommendations recently delivered by the Canadian Cancer Society. Among those was an extension of job-protected leave to match the 26 weeks of benefits offered under federal employment insurance.

"Islanders facing a life-threatening disease such as cancer require time off, of course, to take treatment and to heal," said Bevan Baker.

The party leader noted that in P.E.I., an employee is entitled to only one day of paid leave and up to three days of unpaid leave during each calendar year of employment.

"No one should have to choose between receiving cancer treatments and working," he said.

Cancer is just one illness where workers might need protection, says Health Minister Mark McLane. (Province of P.E.I.)

McLane, who took on the health portfolio following the election in April, said he has not yet discussed the issue with staff, but it is something that needs to be discussed.

"I'm sure cancer is one of a few that will require extensive treatment programs," said McLane.

"It's something that we should look at."

Bevan-Baker also asked about another recommendation: a screening program for early detection of lung cancer.

P.E.I. is the only province in Canada without a program or plans to implement one, he said.

McLane said he has been in communication with the cancer society regarding its recommendations, but there is still work that needs to be done with them to develop a plan.