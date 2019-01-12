Canada's top ringette players to compete on P.E.I. in April

Young ringette players on P.E.I. will see first-hand what they can achieve when the best players from across the country compete in Charlottetown and Summerside this spring, says the president of Ringette P.E.I.

The cities are set to host the Canadian Ringette Championships from April 7-10.

Breanne MacInnis says the number of girls playing ringette has doubled on P.E.I. since it last hosted the national championships in 2009. Standings on the Ringette P.E.I. website show 39 teams making up four divisions on P.E.I., including teams in Charlottetown, Summerside, Souris, Rustico and Montague.

"We're hoping this will result in continued growth for ringette in P.E.I.," MacInnis said at a news conference Friday announcing Credit Unions of P.E.I. as the title sponsor for the 2019 event.

Scouts will be watching

The tournament will determine the Canadian champions in the Under-16, Under-19 and National Ringette League categories. Up to 48 teams will be competing.

There are 39 ringette teams in four divisions on listed on the Ringette P.E.I. website. (Ken Linton/CBC)

MacInnis said it will bring together the top players in the country, as well as scouts looking for talent for the national junior and senior teams.

"I think it gives our young athletes something to aspire to," she said. "They'll see what they can accomplish if they stick to their goals. They'll see a very high level athleticism by people they would look up to in sports."

Economic benefit

The mayors of Charlottetown and Summerside, as well as P.E.I.'s minister of health and wellness, said they welcome opportunity to host the tournament and, with about 3,000 people converging on the Island, the economic and social benefits that come with it.

The Canadian Ringette Championships were first held in Winnipeg in 1979. They will be held in Ottawa in 2020.

