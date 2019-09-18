Canadian Red Cross taking registrations for province's disaster relief program

The Canadian Red Cross is now registering Islanders for the province's disaster financial assistance program.

Islanders can apply by calling the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

Through the program, P.E.I. residents will be able to access emergency funding from government to aid in recovery costs.

It is the province's first-ever disaster assistance program. It aims to help Islanders, small businesses and non-profit organizations with the costs of repairing or replacing uninsurable basic property loss.

