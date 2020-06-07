Charlottetown hoping to host Canadian soccer league

The mayor of Charlottetown says the city would love to serve as the host city for this year's modified Canadian Premier League season.

The soccer league is looking for a safe destination to host its eight member teams during the summer months. Charlottetown is considered a major contender, along with Langford, B.C.

Mayor Philip Brown said he expects a decision any day.

He said it would be a huge economic boost in a difficult time. Though there would be restrictions on fans in the stands, the players and staff would need to spend money on food, accommodations and other items.

"The looming crisis will be the economic fallout from this pandemic," Brown said.

"So where we can make efforts to attract the sporting venues like the Canadian Premier League to Charlottetown and area? Those are all steps in the right direction."

36-game season

About 300 hundred players, as well as coaches and media would be on the Island for 60 days for a 36-game season from July to September.

Brown says if the city is chosen, then discussions will follow on any incentives.

The league is proposing everyone would quarantine for 14 days before arriving and then a further 14 days after that.

More from CBC P.E.I.