Fire marshal investigating barn fire

The P.E.I. fire marshal is investigating a Friday evening barn fire in Kings County.

RCMP are assisting with the investigation.

RCMP received the call about the fire on Route 324 north of Murray River shortly before 8 p.m.

Murray River and Murray Harbour Fire Departments were already on the scene when RCMP arrived, but the 4,000 square foot storage barn, on commercial property owned by Canadian Nectar Products, was already fully engulfed by the fire.

More P.E.I. news