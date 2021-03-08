Grants for P.E.I. internet improvements available

A non-profit group based in Ottawa is hoping to fund projects from P.E.I. to improve local internet access, particularly in rural areas.

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority has $1 million in grants to community groups and researchers across the country available, with a focus this year on rural, remote and Indigenous projects.

Maureen James, community investment program manager at CIRA, said the group has never awarded a grant to a project from P.E.I., and hopes it could happen this year.

"In P.E.I., for example, one of the areas that you might be concerned about there is connectivity because P.E.I. doesn't have the fastest connectivity in the country, particularly outside of urban areas," said James.

"We fund projects that help communities put in the infrastructure so that they can get to higher speed Internet for their homes and schools."

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in Canada, she said, and her group is expecting to see a lot more applications for funding this year.

Any community group interested in applying can go to CIRA's website for more information.

