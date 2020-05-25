Confederation Bridge picture earns Canadian Geographic photo prize
‘I ran back to the cottage and grabbed my camera’
An amateur P.E.I. photographer had his work recognized recently in a national magazine.
Patrick Keefe of Meadowbank was named runner-up in the iconic landscape category in a Canadian Geographic photo competition.
His picture of a dramatic cloudscape over Confederation Bridge was taken on the beach near his family cottage, just after the weather had prompted them to give up on the idea of going for a swim.
"[We] could see some clouds rolling in from across the strait. And the wind kind of picked up and it gave the feel that maybe there was some impending storm coming our way," said Keefe.
"We decided to abandon the swim, I ran back to the cottage and grabbed my camera and took a few shots, and later when I got back home and had a look on the computer it turned out that I had a few really nice images from that day."
The photo was published in Canadian Geographic Magazine. The prize included some new camera equipment.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.